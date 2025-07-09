MLS All-Star Game history: All-time results, rosters, MVPs

The MLS All-Star Game is one of the most unique and celebrated traditions in North American soccer. Since its inception in 1996, the annual exhibition match has evolved into a showcase of the league’s top talents, bringing together global stars and fierce international opposition.
Whether it's East vs. West, MLS vs. European giants, or North America’s best taking on Liga MX’s elite, the MLS All-Star Game has offered thrilling encounters and memorable moments year after year.
Here’s a detailed look at the history of the MLS All-Star game, including all-time results, recent rosters, MVP winners, and the global icons who’ve graced the event.
All-time MLS All-Star game results
The first-ever MLS All-Star Game was held in 1996, featuring the Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. Over the years, the structure has evolved to enhance competitiveness and international appeal. Since 2005, the MLS All-Stars have regularly faced high-profile international clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Atlético Madrid.
|Year
|Match
|Venue
|1996
|MLS East 3–2 MLS West
|Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|1997
|MLS East 5–4 MLS West
|Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|1998
|MLS USA 6–1 MLS World
|Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida
|1999
|MLS East 4–6 MLS West
|Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
|2000
|MLS West 4–9 MLS East
|Columbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
|2001
|MLS West 6–6 MLS East
|Spartan Stadium, San Jose, California
|2002
|MLS All-Stars 3–2 MLS All-Stars
|RFK Stadium, Washington, D.C.
|2003
|MLS All-Stars 3–1 Guadalajara
|Home Depot Center, Carson, California
|2004
|MLS East 3–2 MLS West
|RFK Stadium, Washington, D.C.
|2005
|MLS All-Stars 4–1 Fulham
|Columbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
|2006
|MLS All-Stars 1–0 Chelsea
|Toyota Park, Bridgeview, Illinois
|2007
|MLS All-Stars 2–0 Celtic
|Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado
|2008
|MLS All-Stars 3–2 West Ham United
|BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario
|2009
|MLS All-Stars 1–1 (3–4 p) Everton
|Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah
|2010
|MLS All-Stars 2–5 Manchester United
|Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas
|2011
|MLS All-Stars 0–4 Manchester United
|Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
|2012
|MLS All-Stars 3–2 Chelsea
|PPL Park, Chester, Pennsylvania
|2013
|MLS All-Stars 1–3 Roma
|Sporting Park, Kansas City, Kansas
|2014
|MLS All-Stars 2–1 Bayern Munich
|Providence Park, Portland, Oregon
|2015
|MLS All-Stars 2–1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado
|2016
|MLS All-Stars 1–2 Arsenal
|Avaya Stadium, San Jose, California
|2017
|MLS All-Stars 1–1 (2–4 p) Real Madrid
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|2018
|MLS All-Stars 1–1 (3–5 p) Juventus
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|MLS All-Stars 0–3 Atlético Madrid
|Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida
|2021
|MLS All-Stars 1–1 (3–2 p) Liga MX All-Stars
|Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California
|2022
|MLS All-Stars 2–1 Liga MX All-Stars
|Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota
|2023
|MLS All-Stars 0–5 Arsenal
|Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
|2024
|MLS All-Stars 1–4 Liga MX All-Stars
|Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio
|2025
|MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars
|Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas
As of 2025, the MLS All-Stars have a mixed record, with strong performances in the late 2000s but some heavy defeats in recent years, particularly against elite European sides.
MVPs of the MLS All-Star games
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is given to the standout performer of each All-Star Game. Notable MVP winners include: Landon Donovan (2001, 2014), Park-Ji Sung and Bukayo Saka.
|Year
|Name
|Team
|1996
|Carlos Valderrama
|MLS East
|1997
|Carlos Valderrama
|MLS East
|1998
|Brian McBride
|MLS USA
|1999
|Preki
|MLS West
|2000
|Mamadou Diallo
|MLS East
|2001
|Landon Donovan
|MLS West
|2002
|Marco Etcheverry
|MLS All-Stars
|2003
|Carlos Ruiz
|MLS All-Stars
|2004
|Amado Guevara
|MLS East
|2005
|Taylor Twellman
|MLS All-Stars
|2006
|Dwayne De Rosario
|MLS All-Stars
|2007
|Juan Pablo Ángel
|MLS All-Stars
|2008
|Cuauhtémoc Blanco
|MLS All-Stars
|2009
|Tim Howard
|Everton
|2010
|Federico Macheda
|Manchester United
|2011
|Park Ji-sung
|Manchester United
|2012
|Chris Pontius
|MLS All-Stars
|2013
|Alessandro Florenzi
|Roma
|2014
|Landon Donovan
|MLS All-Stars
|2015
|Kaká
|MLS All-Stars
|2016
|Chuba Akpom
|Arsenal
|2017
|Borja Mayoral
|Real Madrid
|2018
|Josef Martínez
|MLS All-Stars
|2019
|Marcos Llorente
|Atlético Madrid
|2021
|Matt Turner
|MLS All-Stars
|2022
|Dayne St. Clair
|MLS All-Stars
|2023
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|2024
|Juan Brunetta
|Liga MX All-Stars
The MVP award often highlights not just performance, but global star power, helping promote the league on an international stage.
Recent MLS All-Star Rosters
The MLS All-Star roster is selected based on a combination of fan votes, coach selections, and commissioner picks. Here’s a look at a few recent squads:
2023 MLS All-Star Team (vs. Arsenal)
Coach: Wayne Rooney
Key players: Luciano Acosta, Hany Mukhtar, Josef Martínez, Walker Zimmerman, Thiago Almada
2022 MLS All-Star Team (vs. Liga MX):
Coach: Adrian Heath
Key players: Carlos Vela, Chicharito, Jordan Morris, Diego Fagundez, DeAndre Yedlin
2021 MLS All-Star Team (vs. Liga MX):
Coach: Bob Bradley
Key players: Ricardo Pepi, Nani, Eduard Atuesta, James Sands, Matt Turner
These teams reflect the league's diversity, with stars from North and South America, Europe, and Africa all represented.
