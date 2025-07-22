MLS All-Star Game 2025: Roster, date, opponents, how to watch, where to buy tickets & everything you need to know

Planning to head to the MLS All-Star Game 2025 or thinking of watch it live at a screen nearest to you?

The All-Star Game (ASG) pits MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars, continuing the rivalry that began in 2021.

This is the fourth inter-league edition, with MLS winning two of the first three and Liga MX taking the bragging rights in 2024 with a 4–1 win.

When is the MLS All-Star Game 2025?

Date: July 23, 2025 Venue: Q2 Stadium, Austin Kick-off: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET

The best players from the two North American leagues will compete head-to-head in a winner-takes-all contest. Additionally, the Skills Challenge will uniquely test the top footballers from each team in a series of drills designed to highlight their attributes.

The All‑Star Game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas—marking the first professional MLS All‑Star Game ever hosted in Austin.

After Monday's MLS NEXT All‑Star Game, the MLS All‑Star Skills Challenge featuring MLS vs Liga MX stars will take place at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Will Lionel Messi play in MLS All-Star Game 2025?

Argentine star Lionel Messi was named as one of the 26 players who are a part of the 2025 MLS All-Star Team. Despite being expected to play the game due to repercussions of facing suspension, Inter Miami stars Messi and Jordi Alba were not present for Monday's training session.

According to MLS rules, players selected for the All-Star team who do not participate without a valid reason, such as an injury, will be suspended from one regular-season league match. This has happened before, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic faced a similar suspension for missing the 2018 MLS All-Star Game.

MLS All-Stars Roster

The MLS All-Star Roster consists of 12 players selected by a fan vote, 12 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estevez of Austin FC, and two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The fan-selected Messi is expected to lead the team. Patrick Agyemang and Brandon Vazquez will not compete due to a transfer and an injury, respectively. Injured David Da Costa was replaced by Kai Wagner.

Position Player name Club Criterion Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Minnesota United FC Voted in Goalkeeper Brad Stuver Austin FC Coach's selection Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka Vancouver Whitecaps FC Coach's selection Defender Jordi Alba Inter Miami CF Voted in Defender Max Arfsten Columbus Crew Coach's selection Defender Tristan Blackmon Vancouver Whitecaps FC Voted in Defender Michael Boxall Minnesota United FC Voted in Defender Alex Freeman Orlando City Voted in Defender Jakob Glesnes Philadelphia Union Coach’s selection Defender Andy Najar Nashville SC Coach’s selection Defender Miles Robinson FC Cincinnati Coach’s selection Defender Kai Wagner Philadelphia Union Coach’s selection Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter Vancouver Whitecaps FC Voted in Midfielder Cristian Espinoza San Jose Earthquakes Coach’s selection Midfielder Evander FC Cincinnati Voted in Midfielder Carles Gil New England Revolution Coach's selection Midfielder Diego Luna Real Salt Lake Voted in Midfielder Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC Coach's selection Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov San Diego FC Coach's selection Midfielder Obed Vargas Seattle Sounders FC Coach's selection Midfielder Philip Zinckernagel Chicago Fire FC Coach's selection Forward Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union Voted in Forward Denis Bouanga LAFC Voted in Forward Anders Dreyer San Diego FC Coach’s selection Forward Chucky Lozano San Diego FC Commissioner’s pick Forward Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Voted in Forward Marco Pasalic Orlando City Coach's selection Forward Diego Rossi Columbus Crew Coach's selection Forward Sam Surridge Nashville SC Coach's selection Forward Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps FC Voted in

Liga MX All-Stars Roster

Liga MX will have 29 players who will participate in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. The first 14 players came from Liga MX’s Balon de Oro nominees. Club America coach Andre Jardine then picked 14 additional players. Mikel Arriola, president of the Mexican federation, added one more.

While powerhouse clubs such as America (6), Cruz Azul (5), Toluca (4) and Monterrey (2) dominate the squad, international stars Sergio Ramos and James Rodriguez — both ex‑Real Madrid legends — bring significant experience.

Position Player name Club Criterion Goalkeeper Luis Malagon Club America Balon de Oro nominee Goalkeeper Kevin Mier Cruz Azul Goalkeeper of the Year Defender Sebastian Caceres Club America Coach’s selection Defender Willer Ditta Cruz Azul Center Back of the Year Defender Luan Garcia Toluca Coach’s selection Defender Jesus Gallardo Toluca Fullback of the Year Defender Joaquim Pereira Tigres UANL Balon de Oro nominee Defender Sergio Ramos CF Monterrey Coach’s selection Defender Israel Reyes Club America Coach’s selection Defender Ignacio Rivero Cruz Azul Coach’s selection Defender Carlos Rotondi Cruz Azul Balon de Oro nominee Midfielder Roberto Alvarado Chivas Guadalajara Coach’s selection Midfielder Juan Brunetta Tigres UANL Balon de Oro nominee Midfielder Sergio Canales CF Monterrey Balon de Oro nominee Midfielder Rodrigo Dourado Atletico San Luis Coach's selection Midfielder Erik Lara Cruz Azul Balon de Oro nominee Midfielder Elias Montiel CF Pachuca Coach's selection Midfielder Gilberto Mora Club Tijuana Balon de Oro nominee Midfielder James Rodriguez Club Leon Coach's selection Midfielder Marcel Ruiz Toluca Coach's selection Midfielder Agustin Palavecino Necaxa Defensive Midfielder of the Year Midfielder Alejandro Zendejas Club America Coach’s selection Forward Diber Cambindo Necaxa Coach’s selection Forward Hugo Camberos Chivas Guadalajara Newcomer of the Year Forward Uros Durdevic Atlas FMF President Selection Forward Henry Martin Club America Balon de Oro nominee Forward Paulinho Toluca Forward of the Year Forward Brian Rodriguez Club America Coach's selection Forward Alexis Vega Toluca Attacking Midfielder of the Year

How to watch MLS All-Star Game 2025?

Both the All‑Star Game (July 23) and Skills Challenge (July 22) will be exclusively live-streamed on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app, available in English, Spanish, or French across over 100 countries.

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will not be broadcast on ESPN, FOX, or linear cable. Some streaming services (YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo) include channels like Fox Sports and ESPN that carry other MLS games — but not this All-Star Game.

Where to buy tickets for MLS All-Star Game 2025?

Fans can buy tickets for the 2025 MLS All‑Star Game at Q2 Stadium in Austin through several reliable options, such as the MLS official site and Austin FC/Q2 Stadium partner Ticketmaster.

Public sale began on March 26, with tickets for the Skills Challenge expected to be around $5–24. For the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, general tickets start around $200, reaching over $800 for premium seats.