'I can't believe I'm missing this!' - Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney cannot hold back the FOMO as Kings of Leon play sold-out gig at SToK Racecourse

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney admits to having endured a serious case of FOMO after seeing the Kings of Leon rock SToK Racecourse.

Dragons co-owner missing out

Season of special memories

WHAT HAPPENED? The ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star has enjoyed plenty of memorable moments in North Wales this season, with the Dragons earning promotion back to the Football League in record-breaking style. A different kind of fan base has now been welcomed through the doors of the club’s famous stadium, with the Kings of Leon playing a sold-out concert at the historic venue. McElhenney may have helped to put those gigs in place, but he was not in attendance for the first of them on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McElhenney said on social media after seeing the Racecourse transformed: “Good God my FOMO is blistering. I can’t believe I’m missing this. Thank you @KingsOfLeon!!!! Wowowowow”

WHAT NEXT? McElhenney, along with fellow Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, is in the process of piecing together plans for the 2023-24 campaign. The Dragons have glamour friendlies against the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea to take in this summer, while also upgrading their ground, and are expected to be spend again in the next transfer window after being linked with some exciting new additions.