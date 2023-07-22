Going nowhere! Mikel Arteta says 'very important' Thomas Partey will stay at Arsenal & insists he can play with Declan Rice amid exit rumours

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is adamant that midfielder Thomas Partey will not be leaving the club this summer, despite the arrival of Declan Rice.

Partey's future in question

Arsenal have signed £105m Rice

Arteta says Partey will stay

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ghanaian's name has featured regularly in the gossip columns since the transfer window opened, as he has been linked with Juventus and is believed to be the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. Talk of an exit has only grown louder since the Gunners parted with £105 million ($135m) to sign Rice from West Ham.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Arsenal head coach Arteta says Partey is happy in north London, and believes he can play alongside fellow defensive midfielder Rice.

"Every time I spoke to him and every time I have a conversation with him, his will is to stay with us. For me, there's nothing there at all," he said in a press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asked whether Partey and Rice would fit into the same team, he added: "They can play together and that was in my plans.

"You want to improve the squad and have more quality. We need players who can play together but we need players in the same position who can fight for their places. It's something we haven't had over the last few years and we wanted to improve that and that's why we bought Declan."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners continue their pre-season tour of the USA with a game against Premier League rivals Manchester United at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday night.