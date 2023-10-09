Mikel Arteta ignored?! Arsenal star Bukayo Saka set to report for England duty despite being declared 'unavailable' by his club manager

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka will join up with the England squad on Monday despite club manager Mikel Arteta declaring him 'unavailable to play'.

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger sat out Sunday's big win over Man City following a muscle complaint in the midweek Champions League defeat to Lens, but according to talkSport he will still report for England duty to be assessed by the FA's medical staff.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka was included in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad for upcoming games against Australia and Italy despite that knock, but Arteta had seemingly ruled him out of contention after victory over Pep Guardiola's side, saying: "He hasn't trained at all in the last two days. He's not available to play football at the moment."

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The report claims that in-form Chelsea wide man Raheem Sterling is not expecting to be called up in the event that Saka withdraws, as he continues his absence from the England set-up.