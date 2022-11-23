WATCH: 'Are you taking the p*ss?!' - Micah Richards has Shearer and Lineker in stitches with World Cup dream team picks
- Richards makes surprise pick in ultimate XI
- Sends Shearer and Lineker over the edge
- Lineker questions if Richards is having a joke
WHAT HAPPENED: Richards, Shearer and Lineker were picking their greatest World Cup XI for their BBC Match of the Day podcast and the debate descended into chaos. Richards picked former England frontman Lineker on the right-hand side of his attack, before picking Argentina icon Diego Maradona on the left, causing the trio to end up in stitches. Lineker promptly asked Richards "are you taking the p*ss!" as the trio exploded into laughter.
.@MicahRichards has finally broken @GaryLineker & @alanshearer 😂😂#MOTDTop10 #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2kdHj6fhMd— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 23, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richards decision to play Lineker on the right of a front three was questioned by Shearer as the ex-Manchester City defender eluded to his Barcelona days. Former England captain Shearer reminded him this was a World Cup ultimate XI and that Lineker usually played down the middle for his country.
