How to buy Mexico World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

With the World Cup 2026 draw done and dusted, football fans all over the globe are now counting down the days until their team gets their campaign underway in North America. For the host nations, the excitement level is tweaked up a further notch, knowing that the best footballers on the planet will be in action close to home.

As well as matches featuring the Mexico national team, seven other group games are taking place in Mexican stadiums, giving those supporters an extra opportunity to see live World Cup action in all its close-up glory.

Will there be a multitude of Mexican waves during the summer as the co-hosts turn on the style? You can find out for yourself by booking tickets to the greatest show on earth. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Mexico's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

The World Cup 2026 co-hosts know their first two summer group opponents following the December 5 draw.

Mexico opens its campaign, and the tournament as a whole, against South Africa. Bafana Bafana have qualified for the World Cup Finals for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010. In their three previous appearances, they failed to progress from the group stage.

Mexico's second group opponents, South Korea, have a stronger World Cup pedigree, having qualified for each of the past ten tournaments, stretching back to Mexico '86. Having reached the knockout stages in Qatar 2022, they'll be attempting to get out of their group at successive World Cups for the first time. South Korea's best-ever performance came when they co-hosted the 2002 tournament with Japan. They recorded shock wins against Portugal, Italy and Spain, before their dream run was ended by Germany in the semis.

El Tri wrap up their group schedule with a clash against the UEFA Path D winner, which will be either Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic or Republic of Ireland. That won't be known until the UEFA Playoffs are completed at the end of March.

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Thursday, June 11 Mexico vs South Africa (1pm) Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) Tickets Thursday, June 18 Mexico vs South Korea (7pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Mexico vs UEFA Path D winner (7pm) Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) Tickets

When to buy Mexico World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Mexico, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Mexico World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Mexico matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Mexico World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Mexico's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

What to expect from Mexico from the World Cup 2026?

Mexico was slow out of the blocks at the Qatar World Cup in 2022. They didn’t score in either of their first two group games, drawing 0-0 with Poland and losing 2-0 to Argentina.

Despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1, they were ousted from the tournament on goal difference. It was the first time they failed to progress to the knockouts since 1978.

They’ll be more confident about going deep this time around, though, as when El Tri hosted the World Cup previously, in 1970 and 1986, they remained unbeaten during both group phases.

Huge fervent crowds attended previous Mexico editions of the World Cup, and large numbers are expected at all the matches in the summer once again, even though hosting responsibilities are being shared with the United States and Canada.

Mexico’s 40-year wait for the greatest tournament in sport to return to its shores is almost over. The Latin American nation held momentous World Cup tournaments in both 1970 and 1986 and will become the first country to host or co-host the men's event three times.

The fact that both of Mexico’s previous best World Cup performances came when they hosted the tournament, they reached the last-8 stage in both 1970 & 1986, will encourage all El Tri fanatics to go and see their side in action. A further boost to the Mexican masses is that their side hasn’t lost an international fixture on home soil since a 1-0 defeat to Chile in October 2018, that’s an unbeaten run of 20 matches and counting.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: