The new away kit features an intricate design which merges five special symbols

Mexico has always had great kits for World Cups, but we think that the Aztec-inspired away shirt released for the upcoming Qatar World Cup is the best ever. The all-over geometric red print merges cultural icons of the country and is straight into our most desirable list for 2022. We're pretty keen on the home one, too.

The Mixtec art shirt is made from 100% recyclable material and has been designed to summon the fighting spirit of the Aztec deities. The completely redesigned team badge signifies fresh hope, while on the rear of the collar is the serpent deity Quetzalcoatl.

Mexico World Cup 2022 away kit price and how to buy

The Mexico World Cup 2022 away kit is available to buy right now from adidas. Here's a look at all the items available:

Authentic Mexico World Cup 2022 Away Shirt

Get it from adidas for $150.00 in the US

Men's Mexico World Cup 2022 Away Shirt

Get it from adidas for £70.00 / $90.00 in the US

Women's Mexico World Cup 2022 Away Shirt

Get it from the adidas for $80.00 in the US

Kids Mexico World Cup 2022 Away Shirt

Get it from adidas for £50.00 / $70.00 in the US