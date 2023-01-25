Messi will be remembered but Martinez & 'badly behaved' Argentina team-mates won't win anything else - Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not impressed with Argentina's behaviour at the 2022 World Cup and does not think they will taste any more success.

Ibrahimovic expected Messi win

Says Argentina were badly behaved

Believes team will not win more titles

WHAT HAPPENED? Ibrahimovic has given his verdict on Argentina after seeing La Albiceleste win their third World Cup in Qatar with a final victory over France back in December. The AC Milan striker acknowledged that captain Messi's contribution will not be forgotten, but was not too impressed with the rest of the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Messi is considered the best player in history, I was sure he was going to win. What will happen is that [Kylian] Mbappe will still win a World Cup," Ibrahimovic said in an interview with France Inter. "I'm not worried about him. I'm worried about the others in Argentina, because they will not win anything more. Messi has won everything and he will be remembered, but the rest who behaved badly, we can't respect that. This is coming from me, speaking as a top professional player, that is a sign that you will win once, but you won't win again. You don't win like that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FIFA launched an investigation into Argentina's behaviour in the final against France after the victory. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a lewd gesture after receiving the Golden Glove trophy for best stopper, while he and some of the other members of the team were heard mocking France striker Mbappe during their celebrations.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has pledged to continue with Argentina after winning the World Cup in December, and manager Lionel Scaloni has said he thinks the captain could feature at the next edition of the tournament in 2026.