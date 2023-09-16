'The worst I've ever seen' - Inter Miami star Lionel Messi rinsed on social media after sharing video of bizarre tomato-topped pizza as he appears to sit out Atlanta trip

Lionel Messi returned to the United States after completing his international duty with Argentina and has now been criticised for his pizza choice.

Messi returns to Miami

Dragged for pizza choice

Unlikely to play this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? It appears that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner may be sitting out Inter Miami's away clash against Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The rumors were floated after Messi posted a story on his Instagram of a rather horrendous looking pizza from Bancheros Miami. The Argentine is now neing dragged by fans for his choice of dinner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup winner has had a tightly packed couple of months so far having helped Miami win the Leagues Cup and also propelling them to the US Open Cup final. Messi has gathered 16 goal contributions in 11 games with the Herons.

WHAT NEXT? Miami will face off against Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening, and it is likely that Messi will not be involved.