WATCH: Messi, Jesus and Serena – The Greatest Never Settle

The Barca star, Man City hero and Grand Slam tennis champion have joined forces to inspire the next generation to forge their own paths to greatness

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, Manchester City superstar Gabriel Jesus, and Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams star in a new ad for sports drink Gatorade.

The new campaign, ‘The Greatest Never Settle’, highlights brand’s ongoing commitment to inspire the next generation of athletes on their path to greatness.

The new spot looks to motivate today’s athletes and encourage the belief that, no matter how great you are today, there is always potential to be greater tomorrow, and that settling can never be an option on your path to greatness.

“This Gatorade campaign demonstrates the importance of pushing yourself to be better and believing you can go further, even when you have been successful,” said Messi.

“It takes hard work, on and off the pitch, to try and get to a place where you can perform on the world’s biggest stages, and I hope this campaign inspires both fans and young athletes to never settle as they journey on their own paths to greatness.”

Watch the video in full below.