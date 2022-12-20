Messi and Argentina hailed by Barca bosses Laporta & Xavi after World Cup triumph: 'Historical justice has been done!'

Barcelona duo Joan Laporta and Xavi have reacted to Argentina's World Cup triumph over France, with the former calling the win ''historical justice''.

Messi starred in Argentina's World Cup win

Laporta and Xavi claim Messi to be the best of all time

The coach reiterated Barcelona's desire to win titles

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi stole the show against France in the World Cup final with a brace that helped Argentina win their third World Cup title after a wait of 36 years. Laporta and Xavi were left elated after seeing the Barcelona legend finally land an elusive piece of silverware, and both have reiterated their belief that the 35-year-old is the greatest to ever play the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is historical justice; He is the best of all time and he deserves it," Barca president Laporta said at the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video documentary series ‘FC Barcelona: A New Era’.

Blaugrana head coach Xavi echoed the thoughts of Laporta, adding: "I am very happy for Messi, he deserves the World Cup. He is the best player in history and he is my friend. This World Cup final was one of the best in history."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona, who have been linked with a move to bring Messi back to the club in 2023, are currently leading the Liga title race and fighting for silverware on multiple fronts. Xavi went on to insist that his team are "ready" to resume their fight for top honours after the World Cup break. "We are alive in La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, the Europa League, and the Copa del Rey. We are ready to compete. We want to win titles," he said.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA & MESSI? The Catalan club will return to competitive action on December 31 against local rivals Espanyol in La Liga at Camp Nou. Messi, meanwhile, is set to be back with Paris Saint-Germain for a Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg on December 28.