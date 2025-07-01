'Mentality and showmanship' - USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese credits Tim Howard for influencing his style, inspired by national team legend's 'tenacity'

The NYFC keeper revealed that Howard was his professional idol, drawing inspiration from icon's confidence

WHAT HAPPENED

New York City FC and and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese had a match to remember in the Gold Cup quarterfinals, stopping three shots in the shootout as Mauricio Pochettino's side advance to Wednesday's semifinal against Guatemala.

Freese, the Harvard-educated 25-year-old who says he has a passion for soccer, said it was a former USMNT star, Tim Howard, who sparked his love for goalkeeping - and is his professional idol.

“Tim Howard was the one I looked up to when I was younger,” Freese told DAZN. “The tenacity he had, the athletic ability he had, combining that with a ton of experience he had over the years. You could really see his mentality and showmanship. His leadership, his mentality came out on the field.

"He had a ton of confidence in how he approached the game and his teammates and its something I've always looked up to and tried to replicate.”

WHAT FREESE SAID

Freese, who has started all four of the USMNT's Gold Cup matches ahead of incumbent Matt Turner, said preparation was key to his three huge penalty saves against Costa Rica.

“It's a combination on everything,” Freese said. “Preparation, reading body language and being in the moment. Having your instincts take over and things like that. As far as what's going on in my mind, in those moments I like to let my personality come out and try to have fun with it. I'm quite confident when I'm on the field and I like to let that show."

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Howard's influence extends far beyond his 121 caps for the USMNT, with his Premier League career and memorable World Cup performances inspiring a generation of American goalkeepers.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The USMNT will face Guatemala in the semifinals of the Gold Cup Wednesday in St. Louis.