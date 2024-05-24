How to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Date, time, TV channel & streaming links

How to tune in to watch some of the best cricket players in the world

The summer of 2024 is jam-packed with exciting sporting events, including the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup. It gets underway on June 1 and will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

The Men's 2024 T20 World Cup will be the first ICC World Cup tournament to feature matches played in the US and any other country in the Americas outside the West Indies.

The US will also participate in the tournament for the first time after automatic qualification as hosts. In addition, this will be the first time 20 teams will participate in the contest after the ICC extended the number from 16 teams in 2021.

There are plenty of firsts in this tournament, but England - the last Men's T20 World Cup winners - will be looking to defend their 2022 victory. One thing is for sure: this Men's 2024 T20 World Cup will be full of sporting drama and thrilling cricket matches you will not want to miss.

So, if you want to catch all the action this year, GOAL has your go-to guide on how to watch the Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

How to watch the T20 World Cup 2024?

In the UK, you can catch every Men's 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup exclusively on Sky Sports. Find out more about how to subscribe to Sky Sports here.

If you're in the US, you can watch the Men's 2024 T20 World Cup through streaming service Sling TV. Find out more about how you can subscribe to Sling TV here.

For cricket fans in Australia, Amazon Prime will be the home for every ICC Men's 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup match.

What teams have qualified for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

Twenty teams in total have qualified for the Men's T20 World Cup. Here's a list of all of them, including the team captains:

Team Captain Afghanistan Rashid Khan Australia Mitch Marsh Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto Canada Saad Bin Zafar England Jos Buttler India Rohit Sharma Ireland Paul Stirling Namibia Gerhard Erasmus Nepal Rohit Paudel Netherlands Scott Edwards New Zealand Kane Williamson Oman Aqib Ilyas Pakistan Babar Azam Papa New Guinea Assad Vala Scotland Richie Berrington South Africa Aiden Markram Sri Lanka Wanindu Hasaranga United States Monank Patel Uganda Brian Masaba West Indies Rovman Powell

FAQs

What is the T20 format in cricket?

T20 is a shortened format of cricket compared to Test cricket, which can last up to five days of six-hour matches. Instead, the T20 format gives both sides a single inning each, which is restricted to twenty overs—hence the name. The format was introduced by the English and Wales Cricket Board in 2003.

A T20 match usually only lasts two to three hours, making the format popular amongst casual and die-hard cricket fans. Created for a fast-paced version of cricket, which would work for television, it has exploded and become one of the most preferred ways for fans to watch cricket.

What stadiums will the tournament take place in?

The Men's 2024 T20 World Cup will be played across nine stadiums in both host nations:

West Indies

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - Antigua and Barbuda

- Antigua and Barbuda Kensington Oval - Barbados

- Barbados Providence Stadium - Guyana

- Guyana Darren Sammy Cricket Ground - Saint Lucia

- Saint Lucia Arnos Vale Stadium - St. Vincent & the Grenadines

- St. Vincent & the Grenadines Brian Lara Cricket Academy - Trinidad & Tobago

United States

Central Broward Park - Florida

- Florida Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium - New York

- New York Grand Prairie Stadium - Texas

How often does the Men's T20 World Cup take place?

The Men's T20 World Cup takes place every two years, so die-hard cricket fans don't have to wait too long to get a fix for a major international cricket tournament. However, if it clashes with the leading men's cricket World Cup tournament, the T20 World Cup will be played a year before.

Who last won the Men's T20 World Cup?

England was crowned the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup winner against Pakistan. The tournament took place in Australia, and England secured only their second T20 World Cup title.