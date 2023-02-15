'F*cking wild!' - USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan offer support to Canada amid dispute with federation

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe says that it's "f*cking wild" that Canada is being forced to protest their own federation.

Rapinoe says Canada dispute is "f*cking wild"

Alex Morgan also sympathizes with Canada

U.S. to face Canada in SheBelieves Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Canada, the reigning Olympic women's soccer champions, almost withdrew from the SheBelieves Cup due to a feud with the federation over budget cuts. Canada Soccer responded by threatening to sue the players, who are expected to make several statements of protest during the upcoming tournament.

Canada has received support from the country's men's team, who have had their own issues with the federation's budget cuts. And now the USWNT's biggest stars are showing their support for the Canadian counterparts ahead of Thursday's match between the two sides.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We're talking about the Olympic champions here," Rapinoe said. "That was so well deserved and such a huge step forward for them. To have their federation meet them this way after winning a world championship is just f*cking wild to me. We're with them all the time."

Her position was supported by teammate Alex Morgan, who hoped that Canada's fight would prove a bit easier than the USWNT's battle for equal pay. She said: "Canada is just getting started, and they know the long road ahead for them, because we just went through that. I hope it’s a shorter road for them, and we’ll do anything possible to try and publicize what they’re fighting for, and why they should achieve that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada is expected to show some form of protest during the SheBelieves Cup, with the players hinting that it would come while refusing to reveal what exactly it would entail. Players showed up to training in recent days with their kits inside out or with the Canada crest blacked out or taped over.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA? After facing the U.S. on Thursday to open the SheBelieves Cup., Canada will take on Brazil on Sunday before meeting Japan next Wednesday.