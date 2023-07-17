Megan Rapinoe & Alex Morgan set to star with USWNT's World Cup journey documented for Netflix series

Netflix announces docuseries featuring Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, documenting the USWNT's World Cup journey for a global premiere this fall.

Inside look at USWNT's World Cup campaign

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe onboard

Highlights women's game issues

WHAT HAPPENED: Netflix has revealed plans to release a multi-episode docuseries that will follow the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) during their pursuit of a third-consecutive World Cup title. The series will document their journey in the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Notably, veteran champions Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have already committed to the project, with Rapinoe announcing this will be her final World Cup. The docuseries aims to provide fans with an intimate portrayal of the team's triumphs and challenges as they strive for success.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The docuseries goes beyond capturing the on-field action and delves into important issues surrounding women's soccer. It aims to shed light on topics such as racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood. By addressing these subjects, the series aims to contribute to the ongoing conversations about the broader landscape of women's football and the experiences of its players.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The series will be directed by Rebecca Gitlitz, a two-time Emmy award winner and executive producer at TIME Studios. Gitlitz brings her expertise from previous projects such as ESPN's 30 for 30 Shorts and coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympics. Assisting in the production is Emmy award winner Connor Schell, known for his work on Netflix's popular sports documentary series, The Last Dance, which explored the career of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

WHAT NEXT: The eagerly anticipated docuseries is set to premiere globally on Netflix in the fall. The series has the potential to spark meaningful conversations about women's soccer and further amplify important societal issues within the sport. The Women's World Cup will begin on July 20.