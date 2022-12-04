Mbappe wasn't at his 'best' in France's World Cup win over Poland despite history-making brace, claims Deschamps
- Top scorer at World Cup
- Sends France to quarter-finals
- Deschamps still wants more
WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe was in a clinical mood once again for France at the 2022 World Cup, netting twice in their 3-1 last 16 victory over Poland. The 23-year-old is also now leading the race for the tournament Golden Boot with five goals, however, his manager seems to think he wasn't quite at his best.
WHAT THEY SAID: Indeed, speaking to the press after the game, Deschamps said: "We know about Kylian. We've already seen him. He speaks on the football pitch. He didn't have his best match tonight, I don't want to accuse him of anything, and he knows that himself. But he can change a match in a moment.
"He's playing with such joy. We want to share those smiles with him. France needed a great Kylian Mbappe tonight, and they got one."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite supposedly not having his best match, Mbappe's goals mean he has now scored nine goals spread across this World Cup and Russia 2018. He is the quickest under the age of 24 to reach eight, overtaking Brazil legend Pele, who used to hold to that record.
WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Having won the last World Cup, France could go on to win back-to-back tournaments. Mbappe and Les Bleus will come up against England or Senegal in the quarter-finals.
