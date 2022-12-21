Mbappe makes swift return to PSG training after World Cup final heartbreak with France

Kylian Mbappe has made a swift return to Paris Saint-Germain training just days after France's World Cup final defeat against Argentina.

Mbappe lost Qatar final with Les Bleus

Given rapturous reception in Paris

PSG star reports for club training

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has returned to PSG less than 72 hours after suffering World Cup final heartache with France. The superstar, who scored a hat-trick in the Qatar showpiece against winners Argentina, touched down in Paris with the rest of the Les Bleus squadfor a memorable homecoming before reporting for training with his club on Wednesday morning.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe will be hoping to put Sunday's defeat to Argentina behind him with a big push for silverware in the second half of the season. PSG are top of the Ligue 1 table and will face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League. Together with Lionel Messi, the 24-year-old will be aiming to win Europe's top club prize to make up for his World Cup woe.

DID YOU KNOW? PSG remain unbeaten this season, winning 13 Ligue 1 games and drawing two. That run has put them five points clear of second-placed Lens in the French top flight.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE AND PSG? The French champions are back in Ligue 1 action on the evening of Wednesday, December 28 as they host Strasbourg.