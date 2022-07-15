Mbappe stay at PSG didn't surprise Herrera: 'A Parisian boy who wants to make history'

The World Cup-winning forward brought speculation regarding his future to a close when signing a new contract at Parc des Princes

Ander Herrera claims Kylian Mbappe’s decision to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain should come as no surprise as he is “a Parisian boy who wants to make history”.

It appeared at one point as though that pursuit of a place in football folklore would lead the World Cup winner away from his native France, with Liga giants Real Madrid making no secret of their interest.

An expiring deal at Parc des Princes looked to be playing into the Blancos’ hands, but Mbappe brought the intense speculation regarding his future to a close in May when committing to fresh terms with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Did Mbappe’s decision shock his PSG team-mates?

Questions were asked of why Mbappe decided to stay put, having already achieved plenty in the French capital, but Herrera feels the 23-year-old will not consider his work at PSG to be done until he becomes the club’s all-time leading scorer and helps to land an elusive Champions League crown.

The Spanish midfielder told COPE : “Mbappe’s decision is in line with what I thought would happen.

“If he had left, I would not have been surprised, but being the greatest footballer in the history of the club, the best scorer of all time, being able to obtain the long-awaited Champions League for him, it is a huge motivation.

“I understand the greatness of teams like Madrid but you have to respect a Parisian boy who wants to make history at his club.”

Will Herrera also be staying at PSG?

While Mbappe will be sticking around at PSG for the foreseeable future, there have been rumours to suggest that Herrera could be edging his way towards the exits.

The former Manchester United star is tied to a deal through to 2024, but he faces fierce competition for places at 32 and has seen a return to his homeland speculated on.

Herrera is aware of the gossip but insists there is no substance to it, saying of his own plans: “My family is happy and I want to continue here.

“We know that the press here likes to talk about PSG a lot and I know how it works. In every market, my name comes out and nothing changes. I'm happy and the idea is to stay here.

“We know that in football it's difficult to make things 100% secure, but the idea is to continue.

“It sells a lot to talk about PSG. My group of friends tell me what's coming out, and I read a lot of things that are not happening.

“I understand that there is no news every day, and the press has to talk about something.”

