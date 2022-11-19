Mbappe should leave PSG if he wants to evolve, suggests Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Kylian Mbappe needs to leave Paris Saint-Germain to evolve and compete for the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Pochettino suggests PSG is holding Mbappe back

Says forward should leave despite bumper new contract

Suggests he is still immature compared to teammates

WHAT HAPPENED? After managing Mbappe while at PSG, Pochettino has suggested he knows what the Frenchman should do in order to progress as a player. Mbappe has been phenomenal since joining the Parisians in 2017, scoring 190 goals in all competitions, but Pochettino believes a move could benefit his career.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to El Pais, Pochettino said: "He is on an upward path, and from now on we would have to see the best Mbappe with even better records. Evolution often happens by leaving the comfort zone. Renewing for PSG is good for the club and its fans. But Mbappe in the future will have to consider that leaving his comfort zone will bring him closer to fighting for the Ballon d'Or."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine manager also suggested that Mbappe was still immature, comparing him to team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar. He said: "Mbappe is younger than [Messi and Neymar] and still immature. He is an animal, he has great charisma but still needs to find himself. Leo and Ney are total players, they are more responsible although in different ways. While Kylian keeps looking for himself."

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Mbappe and his French team-mates are looking to defend their World Cup title in Qatar over the next 28 days, playing their first game of the tournament on November 22 against Australia.