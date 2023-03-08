Mauricio Pochettino wants Tottenham return as Antonio Conte exit draws nearer amid Inter rumours

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to return to Tottenham if Antonio Conte leaves, with the Italian current being linked with Inter.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino was sacked by Spurs in November 2019 after serving the club for five and half years. He remains a popular figure among supporters, though, having transformed the team into Premier League and Champions League contenders for a time, and is now willing to return if Conte moves on this summer, according to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The current Tottenham boss has a contract with the club until 2024 but he has admitted to still being in "love" with Italy and is a rumoured target for Inter. A possible return to his former club Juventus has also been mooted, with Conte having endured a tough season in north London both on and off the pitch. The Italian has been away from the touchline in recent weeks after gallbladder surgery, but is expected to return for the second leg of Spurs' Champions League last-16 tie against Milan.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After leaving Spurs, Pochettino managed Paris Saint-Germain for one and half years, but has been out of work since being dismissed by the club last summer. He is the only manager in Tottenham's history to guide the club to a Champions League final, which they lost against Liverpool in the 2018-19 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Conte's side take on AC Milan in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday. Spurs are due to play Nottingham Forest in the Premier League three days later.