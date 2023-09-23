'Why is he here?' - Mauricio Pochettino responds to claims Thiago Silva is 'frustrated' at Chelsea amid underwhelming start to the season

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has responded to claims that veteran defender Thiago Silva has grown frustrated at the club.

Silva joined Chelsea back in 2020

Has started every game so far this season

Blues face Aston Villa next

WHAT HAPPENED? After a recent report from The Telegraph suggested the defender is beginning to become irked by Chelsea's recent form, manager Pochettino has attempted to clear up the situation surrounding the 39-year-old, explaining why the likes of Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez have been offered the armband ahead of him when required.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I explain the truth like always,'' he began in a pre-match press conference. ''For me, it was nominating Reece [James], I think is the perfect captain of course and then an English player with experience is Chilly [Ben Chilwell]. And then I think Thiago is because of experience; today is his birthday, 39, and I think he is an experienced player that doesn’t need the armband and then I think it’s important to build something for the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He continued: "Why is Thiago here? Because he wants to stay here. He stayed here because the club wanted him to stay here. They extended the contract. But I think Thiago knew the project very well when he extended the project last season. He knew the project for the future. But now you are asking me things that I cannot answer. When he extended the contract I wasn't here. If he is here he wanted to stay and the club wanted him to stay."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, as they host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge bidding to register three vital points to kickstart their season.