New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino fires warning to club owners Todd Boehly & Behdad Eghbali about impromptu dressing room visits

Mauricio Pochettino issued a warning towards Chelsea owners on their sudden dressing room visits.

Pochettino warns Chelsea owners

The Manager will take the calls regarding football

Unveiled as new Chelsea boss on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was officially unveiled as the new Chelsea boss on Friday where he issued a veiled warning toward Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali and clarified that it is the manager who takes the calls on the footballing matters.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Argentine said, "Always they need to communicate [with] myself – I need to know and to prepare. The head coach or the manager is who decides the thing, how it’s going to work, no? In the dressing room, on the pitch, on the training ground … also with the sporting director, all together, to create the line."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Towards the end of the 2022/23 season, Boehly entered the Chelsea dressing room after a defeat at the hands of Brighton in the Premier League and called out the players for an embarrassing performance.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's side are set to travel to the USA this month for their pre-season tour where they will face teams like Wrexham, Brighton, Newcastle United, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund.