Ethan Horvath to replace Matt Turner in USMNT XI vs Oman as Gregg Berhalter promises similar XI after Uzbekistan win

Ethan Horvath will start in goal for the U.S. men's national team on Tuesday as coach Gregg Berhalter hinted at a similar starting XI against Oman.

WHAT HAPPENED? Two USMNT players have left the squad following the 3-0 win over Uzbekistan, with Matt Turner and Joe Scally leaving due to personal reasons. Turner's absence was expected, though, as it was previously confirmed that he would leave camp early to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their second child.

In their place, the U.S. has brought in Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, as originally planned, while DeJuan Jones has been called in to replace Scally at fullback.

On Monday, Berhalter confirmed that it will be Horvath, though, that starts in goal, although there won't be too many changes to a starting XI that previously included Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun, to name a few.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ethan's going to play in goal tomorrow," Berhalter said on Monday. "That's pretty clear. We're going to mix up some players but it will be a very, very similar lineup to what you saw last time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner remains the USMNT's No. 1, although the goalkeeping pool is certainly evolving to start the cycle. For Horvath to remain near the top of that pool, though, he'll almost certainly need a transfer as he's currently backing up Turner for country and club with Nottingham Forest.

Berhalter, though, discussed the evolution of the player pool, which is getting even younger with rising stars Gabriel Slonina, Diego Kochen and Callender himself.

"We also have some young MLS goalies that are doing well," Berhalter said. "It's about performance, and Matt, I think, is a serious enough guy that he realizes he is in a good position now but it's about him performing week in and week out with this club and doing the best he can and then also evaluating the competition."

"We're constantly doing that with the entire player pool, not only the goalkeeper position: watching all of their games and taking stock with how they're doing and how they fit into our group in the attempt to make a good decision of who to bring in."

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? After facing Oman in Minnesota on Tuesday, the U.S. will next look ahead to friendlies against Germany and Ghana next month.