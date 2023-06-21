Mateo Kovacic to complete £30m Man City transfer as Pep Guardiola lands primary target from Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic is reportedly set to complete a £30 million move to Manchester City from Chelsea.

City agree Kovacic deal

Croatian to leave Chelsea after four years

Guardiola's primary target

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, City have agreed to pay Chelsea £25m ($32m) upfront for Kovacic and an extra £5m in add-ons, with the midfielder set to complete a medical at the Etihad Stadium later this week. The final £5m payment will only be activated if City hit their trophy targets and won't be based on Kovacic's performances for the club. Guardiola reportedly identified Kovacic as his primary summer target in a bid to further increase his depth in the middle of the park, having long been admirer of the former Real Madrid star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kovacic has made no secret of his desire to join the Treble winners behind the scenes, and agreed personal terms with City at the start of the month. The Croatian initially joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2019, and went on to help the club win four trophies - including the Champions League. Kovacic recorded six goals and 15 assists across 221 appearances for the Blues, but underperformed last season as they slumped to their worst-ever Premier League finish.

WHAT'S NEXT? Kovacic is one of several first-team players leaving Chelsea this summer as new boss Mauricio Pochettino seeks to trim the bloated squad he inherited from interim boss Frank Lampard. N'Golo Kante has already joined Al-Ittihad, with Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy also set to complete moves to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.