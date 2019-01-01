'Mata, James & Martial help me out a lot' - Greenwood credits Man Utd trio for helping him settle into senior fold

The teenage striker has expressed his gratitude towards his Old Trafford colleagues for the role they've played in his meteoric rise to prominence

Mason Greenwood says Juan Mata, Daniel James and Anthony Martial have helped him to adjust to life in 's senior squad.

The 18-year-old made his way through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before signing his first professional contract with the club in October 2018.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer granted Greenwood the chance to step up into the first team in the second half of last season, and he has built on that platform in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

The teenage centre-forward is now pushing hard for a regular spot in United's starting line-up, having netted seven goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Greenwood has been mostly used as an impact player off the bench, but after his latest strike earned the Red Devils a 1-1 draw against on Sunday, he has been tipped to start leading the line ahead of Martial sooner rather than later.

The Under-21 international played the full 90 minutes of United's 3-0 quarter-final win over Colchester on Wednesday night, grabbing an assist in a strong all-round display from the right wing.

Speaking to the United Review prior to that contest, Greenwood opened up on being thrust into the limelight at such a young age, crediting Mata, James and Martial for helping him to settle in behind the scenes.

“Obviously, it’s tough playing at the top level but it’s good to have all the other lads helping you out on the pitch,” he said.

“It’s like you never feel alone. If you make a mistake, it’s okay because everyone makes mistakes. I would say all the other lads help you; before the game, they are geeing you up and everything.

“I sit next to Juan, Dan James and Anthony Martial in the dressing room so they are the main ones, who help me out a lot. But all the lads are really nice and helpful.”

Greenwood started for United in a 2-1 victory over at Old Trafford on December 4, and was named man of the match for an all-action display which saw him combine well with Rashford.

The academy graduate was delighted to play a key role in a heavyweight Premier League encounter which he acknowledges was his "hardest game so far", but the experience has given him extra "belief" in his abilities.

“It makes you feel good knowing you’ve actually played against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League game, and started,” Greenwood added.

“It helps your belief. Tottenham was probably my hardest game so far. I found myself in pockets though and was getting on the ball in space and turning and running and passing.

Article continues below

“It was a bit of both and it was hard sometimes but, at other times, it was okay, I would say.

“We were working hard for each other and got the win. We deserved it as well.”

The Red Devils will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to Vicarage Road to face .