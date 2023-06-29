Mason Mount move back on! Man Utd agree £60m deal with Chelsea for England midfielder

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount for an overall fee of £60 million ($76m).

WHAT HAPPENED? United and Chelsea have finally come to an agreement over a deal for Mount, reports The Athletic. United had a bid of £55m ($69m) rejected earlier this week but have now agreed to pay £55m plus £5m ($6m) in add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United and Chelsea have been locked in negotiations throughout the summer window, with United tabling no fewer than three bids for the England international. It now appears that the saga is finally edging towards a conclusion.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have taken steps to trim the squad of new manager Mauricio Pochettino, and have also sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal, while seeing Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy head to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT? Mount will hope to finalise terms and bring this saga to a long overdue end.