Mason Greenwood shirts not available to buy on Man Utd club website - despite forward being included on club's retained list

Manchester United have made shirts with Mason Greenwood's name on the back unavailable to buy on their website.

Greenwood has not played or trained for United since January 2022, when he was suspended following allegations of attempted rape, assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour. Those charges were dropped in February 2023, but the player remains subject to an internal investigation in Manchester.

Greenwood was recently included in the club's retained list, but he has not been permitted to return to training while United complete their investigation. He was recently pictured working out alone and is understood to want a decision on his future at Old Trafford.

On the club's website, there are various customisation settings when supporters go to buy a club shirt. And while the option remains to have Marcel Sabitzer's name on their preferred jersey, Greenwood's No.11 shirt cannot be chosen. Sabitzer is not expected to join United permanently following his loan move from Bayern Munich.

The 21 year old recently put his £15k-a-month mansion up for rent amid reports linking him with a loan move to a European club for the 2023-24 season. Juventus and AC Milan have both been reported to be open to such an arrangement, as have some sides in Turkey.

It is understood that a decision on Greenwood's future will depend on the opinion of various club stakeholders, including commercial partners and players in the Red Devils' women's team.