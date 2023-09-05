Mason Greenwood: Getafe sporting director explains decision to sign Man Utd forward on loan

Getafe sporting director Ruben Reyes has explained why the club decided to sign Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United.

United announced that Greenwood would be leaving Old Trafford in August, bringing a six-month internal investigation to an end. The player was suspended in January after being arrested.

He was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022, with the Crown Prosecution Service opting to drop criminal proceedings against him as "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

Greenwood was linked with a string of clubs, including Lazio and Besiktas, after United confirmed he was leaving, but he eventually signed for La Liga side Getafe on deadline day and was presented to supporters on Tuesday.

During this event, Reyes fielded questions from journalists. After being asked about the club's decision to sign Greenwood, he said: "He has been sentenced by whoever had to do it, who is a judge. That is the absolute highest authority, isn't it?"

However, Greenwood's case never went to court, after the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued proceedings.

Reyes continued: "We, as I always say, have only signed players with the possibility of being signed. Both Mason, [Diego] Rico, and Oscar [Rodriguez] we consider that they were good signings for Getafe to complete our squad. A squad with players you know, who have our DNA and who are the house brand for this club to be maintained every year. It is very important. Being able to add these pieces for these colleagues who have given performance in recent years is a joy for us."

It remains to be seen when Greenwood will make his Getafe debut. He was not played competitively since January 2022.