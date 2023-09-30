Man Utd fear Lisandro Martinez could miss next 10 weeks and may need another operation on foot injury

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is expected to miss up to 10 weeks and could even have to undergo a second surgery to his foot.

  • Martinez suffers foot re-injury
  • Set to miss 10 weeks
  • Could undergo second surgery

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez missed the last seven and a half weeks of the previous campaign due to surgery needed to repair a broken metatarsal in his right foot that occurred in April. The Argentine centre-back returned to play during pre-season, but the problem deteriorated during the 3-1 loss at Arsenal earlier this month, and he could now miss the next 10 weeks, according to The Telegraph. The Red Devils are also mulling over whether the defender requires another surgery to rectify the long-standing foot injury, per Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In addition to Martinez, United are also currently without injured full-backs Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Sergio Reguilon. Amad Diallo, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, and others are also absent due to illness or injury. Due to the dispute with Ten Hag, Jadon Sancho is still unavailable, but Antony is now again eligible for selection.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? For the moment, the Argentine will be out until December, however, if the club decides that surgery is necessary, he may not play again until 2024.

