'We’re not at all happy' - Martin Odegaard is not proud of the way Arsenal ended the Premier League season

Martin Odegaard revealed that Arsenal players feel 'pain and frustration' as they reflect on conceding the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Arsenal led Premier League by eight points in January

Dropped 15 points in eight games

Odegaard says Arsenal players "not happy" with season

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a spell of two wins in eight games, Arsenal saw the Premier League title slip from their grasp and into the hands of Manchester City. Some have suggested Arsenal can take pride in the fact that nobody expected them to challenge for the title at the start of the season, however captain Odegaard has claimed the Arsenal players are not happy with the way the run-in played out.

WHAT THEY SAID: In his programme notes ahead of Arsenal's final game of the season, Odegaard said: "We’re not at all happy with the end of the season. When the disappointment goes away, and with a bit of time, I guess we will look back at this season and be proud, but right now it’s pain and frustration.

"With the position we’ve been in all season, we’re not happy with second place. Even though it’s a good achievement and probably everyone would have taken it before the season, we wanted to win it when we got into that position. It’s a good sign that we are disappointed, and I think we should be."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard himself has been in fine form this season. The Arsenal captain has scored or assisted 22 goals this season, a high in both stats for his two full seasons at the club. Despite a very strong showing for the majority of the season, Arsenal's form in the run-in has been especially poor and resulted in them being eight points off of City heading into the final week of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? A big summer lies ahead for the Gunners as they look to improve on their squad for their return to the Champions League. Names such as Declan Rice and Mason Mount have been linked with Mikel Arteta's side, but they have not emerged as clear favourites for any players just yet.