'Bully him!' - Martin Keown's guide to stopping Man City goal machine Erling Haaland

WHAT HAPPENED? The battle between Antonio Rudiger and Haaland was one to savour when Manchester City and Real Madrid clashed during the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final last week at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German international managed to keep a tight leash on the prolific striker, allowing him just 21 touches on the ball, throughout the 90 minutes. As the two teams gear up for round two at the Etihad Stadium, Keown has shared some tricks for Rudiger to keep the Norwegian striker in check.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The Germany defender needs to take charge and say, ‘We’re going to play to my rules, not yours’. At the moment, Haaland thinks he can beat anyone, but you’ve got to make him doubt himself. Like Yerry Mina for Everton, you have to try some dark arts, whether that’s giving him a pinch or stepping on his foot accidentally-on-purpose," he wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"If you’re pinching Haaland, he might just move away. You’re trying to get in his head… or even bully him. You’ve always got to be in his way. You’ve got to unbalance him and permanently have an arm on him to put him off balance. Give him a little nudge here and there. You always need the last touch and last say — it’s not a game of tig!" he further wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keown believes Haaland to be the "perfect goalscoring machine" and has tipped him to be one of the greats in the sport. However, he also thinks Rudiger will "love" the battle and can be the man of the match if he can stop Haaland in his own backyard.

"If I were building the perfect goalscoring machine, it would be something like Haaland. He’s quick, powerful, great in the air, hungry for success; he’s completely fired up and loves every minute of it when he’s in the zone. It’s a ferocious test but Rudiger is up for it and I think he loves it, too. If he stops Haaland, he’s man of the match and then it becomes a legendary performance against someone who will go on to be one of the greats," he mentioned.

WHAT NEXT? After an intense first leg, Manchester City and Real Madrid will renew hostilities for a berth in the Champions League final in the semi-final second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday.