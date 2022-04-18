Anthony Martial suffered a fresh set-back during his loan spell at Sevilla on Sunday against Real Madrid.

The attacker is on loan at the Spanish side from Manchester United after enduring a difficult spell on the sidelines at Old Trafford.

Martial has made 11 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions since joining in January, but has scored just one goal and his latest outing did not go well.

What happened to Martial?

The trouble started in the first half when Martial was brought down by Eduardo Camavinga as he charged towards the Madrid box.

Despite Martial being the man who was fouled, he was shown a yellow card because he threw a water bottle as he vented his frustration.

Two minutes later, Martial had to be substituted because of an injury he picked up in the collision.

"He was injured on the play that Camavinga hadn't touched the ball," Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said after the game.

Article continues below

Sevilla lose two-goal lead

Sevilla were two goals ahead when Martial went off. Strikes from Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela gave the home team the lead just 25 minutes into the clash.

Madrid fought back in the second half as Rodrygo, Nacho and Karim Benzema struck to secure three points for the league leaders.

Further reading