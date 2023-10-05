Mario Balotelli reveals it would take staggering €10m salary to convince him to ever join PSG - as he professes love for Marseille and Nice

Former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has revealed it would take a lucrative offer from Paris Saint Germain for him to consider joining them.

Balotelli claims he wouldn't play for PSG

Asked if €10m would persuade him

Balotelli quickly re-evaluates his first statement

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old Italian striker admitted he would be reluctant to play for the Ligue 1 champions, having previously spent time at their rivals Marseille and OG Nice from 2016 to 2019.

WHAT THEY SAID: “What if PSG call me? No chance. No way — as I used to play for Marseille and Nice so, no way," said Balotelli to TvPlay.

The former Manchester City man was then asked if a € 10 million salary would be enough to persuade him, to which he replied: “Of course. In that case, I’d accept… for €10m I’d even join my brother’s team and go play there!"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balotelli is currently playing for Turkish side Adana Demirspor, after bouncing around several different clubs over recent years including Monza, Brescia, and Sion.

His loyalties to the previously mentioned clubs of Marseille and Nice arrived after he made a combined 76 appearances for the two teams, scoring 41 goals.

IN PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOTELLI? His current deal at Adana Demirspor is set to expire in 2024, with this being his second stint at the club after previously featuring for them in the 2021/22 season.

With two goals in his first appearance for them in the Süper Lig this season, it may be in their best interests to extend his stay at the club.