Maradona leaves hospital after successful brain surgery

The iconic Argentine will continue his recovery and treatment for alcohol withdrawal-related symptoms as an outpatient

Diego Maradona has left hospital after more than a week following successful treatment on a blood clot on his brain, the legend's doctor confirmed on Wednesday.

The 1986 World Cup winner was admitted to a La Plata clinic days after his 60th birthday due to his worrying physical condition, with medic Leopoldo Luque initially stating that he was suffering from anaemia, dehydration and that he was in low spirits.

Tests carried out at the facility then revealed that Maradona had sustained a subdural haematoma, which required immediate surgery at a hospital in Olivos, to the north of Buenos Aires.

While the operation was a success, the Gimnasia coach's recovery was complicated by what Luque told La Red were withdrawal symptoms from alcohol: "sweating, heart palpitations and euphoria."

But on Wednesday doctors at the Olivos clinic cleared Diego to return home, where he will continue to be treated as an out-patient.

"Diego's release is imminent. I don't have the day, but it won't be today, although it will be soon," Luque had told reporters on Tuesday, 24 hours before his patient was ultimately cleared to go home, at around 6pm local time in (9pm GMT/4pm ET).

The doctor later posted a photo with Maradona in his hospital bed on Instagram, accompanied by the message: "I gave you my word, you trusted in me and we both pulled through.

"This will continue, but today we are celebrating this big step together. I wish you peace with your family, Maradona. I'll love you forever."

Dr. Alfredo Cahe, who has treated Maradona for decades, warned on Friday that combatting his drinking problem, which he believes has arisen as a substitute for Diego's past substance abuse, will be key in overcoming this latest health scare.

"The whole family agrees, his daughters, his siblings, that Diego is uncontrollable like this and is going to get worse and worse," Cahe told TyC Sports.

"Diego is in a similar state to when I took him to Cuba.

"Now we have to dry Diego out and then we will see. We are in the phase of complete drying out. Alcohol is a drug, he swapped one for another.

"I remember in past years it wasn't just drugs that Diego consumed, alcohol also formed one of the cornerstones of Diego's addiction. But I don't want to talk about the past, but rather how we proceed now.

"If Diego realises his condition and starts to recover, it will be a different story."