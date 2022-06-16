'Where it all began!' - Mane returns to home Senegal village for match with Premier League stars

As talk continues to rumble on about a move to Bayern Munich, the star forward has spent some quality time back home

Sadio Mane returned to his birth village of Bambali in Senegal to stage a match with former Premier League stars this week.

The Reds attacker is at the centre of one of the summer's biggest transfer stories, following domestic double glory and Premier League and Champions League heartbreak under Jurgen Klopp this season.

But amid ongoing discussion linking the forward with a move to Bayern Munich, the 30-year-old has headed home during the off-season for a muddy kickabout with a host of familiar faces.

Who was Mane playing with in Senegal?

The 30-year-old was spotted alongside ex-Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse and former Liverpool forward El-Hadji Diouf, as well as international team-mate Mbaye Diagne and Beninese star Desire Segbe this week on a muddy pitch.

"Back to the source with a gala match on the Bambali pitch where it all started!!!" Mane wrote on Instagram, dropping pictures of the event onto social media.

"A big thank you to my brothers!"

Is this Mane's first major return to Bambali?

Far from it!

The Senegal star is as known in his home country for his philanthropic efforts as he is for steering the nation to AFCON glory earlier this year, followed by World Cup qualification - at the expense of Liverpool team-mate and Egypt star Mohamed Salah on both occasions.

He has helped build a hospital and a school in his hometown, as he seeks to improve the way of life for the people there.

Mane also contributed to the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic with financial donations and gestures to raise crucial funds.

