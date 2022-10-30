Manchester United vs West Ham United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United hosts West Ham United as they look to displace Chelsea from 5th position

Erik Ten Haag and company would look to extend their unbeaten run at home when they welcome West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Although Manchester United have found form, their controversies away from the pitch could be concerning for Erik Ten Haag. The question about Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in the eleven would loom large on the Dutch manager. But despite all of that, the Red Devils have recovered from their shambolic start to the season and are on a hot streak. After beating Sheriff midweek, Manchester United would be confident that they could brush aside West Ham United as well. The Red Devils haven’t lost at the Theatre since their opening-day defeat and would look to extend this record of being unbeaten at home.

Like Manchester United, West Ham United also had a poor start to their campaign. David Moyes' men were on a losing streak before they started finding their way back into the competition. Currently, West Ham sits in the 13th position with 14 points from 12 games. And Moyes would look to return to his former club and expect his team to leave with three points. The Hammers have been a successful outfit in Europe winning all their Conference League fixtures and would look to replicate their European form domestically.

Manchester United vs West Ham United confirmed line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Elanga, Fernandes, Ronaldo; Rashford

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Dawson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Downes, Benrahma; Scamacca

Manchester United vs West Ham United LIVE updates

Manchester United's and West Ham United's upcoming Premier League fixtures

After the encounter against West Ham, The Red Devils have two away fixtures against Aston Villa and Fulham on the 6th and 13th of November respectively. After that Manchester United would host Nottingham Forest on the 28th of December after a long international break.

David Moyes' men host Crystal Palace and Leicester City on the 6th and 12th of November respectively. After that, the Hammers will travel to the Emirates to face the Gunners on the 27th of December.