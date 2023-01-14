Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Manchester United against Manchester City in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United face Manchester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are sitting in fourth place in the standings and have put together a run of four league wins in a row. Erik ten Hag's in-form side will be confident of securing a positive result against City, who have stumbled in recent weeks.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola's men are five points behind league leaders Arsenal and every fixture will feel like a must-win game for them. Back-to-back victories over Chelsea in the league and FA Cup had helped boost confidence but a shock Carabao Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of struggling Southampton was far from ideal preparation going into Saturday's Manchester derby.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Man Utd vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Man Utd vs Man City Date: January 14, 2023 Kick-off: 7.30am ET, 12.30pm GMT, 6.00pm IST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Man City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on NBC Sports, USA Network and Universo. It can be streamed on fuboTV.

The match will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the United Kingdom (UK), while it will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NBC Sports, USA Network, Universo fuboTV, NBC app UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport app/website India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Hotstar

Man Utd team news & squad

Donny van de Beek and Axel Tuanzebe will not be available due to injury. Diogo Dalot, who was forced off in the last game due to a hamstring problem, is doubtful as well.

Jadon Sancho is also recovering from injury, while Bruno Fernandes, who missed the game against Charlton due to a suspension, is poised to return to the starting XI.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Butland Defenders Lindelof, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Fernandez Midfielders Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal Forwards Martial, Rashford, Antony, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho

Man City team news & squad

Ruben Dias remains absent for City, while John Stones has also been deemed "not ready" by Guardiola in Friday's press conference.

It remains to be seen what the City boss will do with Joao Cancelo, meanwhile, with the Portuguese having only started one game in the league since the break for the World Cup, where he was taken off at half-time.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden