Manchester United sell young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to Sunderland - days after his horror tackle left Wrexham's Paul Mullin with a punctured lung

Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has left Manchester United to join Championship side Sunderland, days after a collision with Wrexham's Paul Mullin.

WHAT HAPPENED? Just days after his horror challenge on Mullin that left the Wrexham striker with a punctured lung, the young Manchester United goalkeeper has left the club to join Sunderland on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bishop was involved in an accidental collision with Mullin during a pre-season friendly match between United and Wrexham in the US. The incident happened in the 12th minute of the game, with Mullin subsequently receiving treatment which necessitated the use of an oxygen mask. He was then taken off and transported to hospital for further treatment. The striker is currently recovering at club co-owner Rob McElhenney's residence in Los Angeles.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side will be next seen in action in a pre-season friendly against Lens on August 5 at Old Trafford.