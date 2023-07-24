No Manchester United return! Marcel Sabitzer completes permanent move to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich despite successful Old Trafford loan

Marcel Sabitzer will not be returning to Manchester United this summer after completing a permanent transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich.

Sabitzer joins Dortmund

Enjoyed successful loan with Man Utd

Injury ended season prematurely

WHAT HAPPENED? Sabitzer enjoyed a successful loan at Old Trafford from Bayern in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, before a knee injury curtailed his season in May. It had been rumoured that a permanent switch might still be pursued as Erik ten Hag looks to overhaul his midfield this summer, but that possibility was eventually ruled out as Man Utd turned to other options such as Mason Mount.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That decision left Sabitzer in limbo somewhat, especially given his injury, but he has now found a new club in the form of Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund. The Austria international has signed a four-year deal at Signal Iduna Park, with the transfer worth a reported £16 million ($20.5m).

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils face League Two Wrexham in their next pre-season friendly on Tuesday night in San Diego as they continue their US tour.