Revealed: Manchester United is Mason Mount's preferred destination if Chelsea sell amid transfer interest from Arsenal & Liverpool

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to enter talks over a deal for Mason Mount as the midfielder is reported to favour a move to Old Trafford.

United want to sign midfielder

Mount prefers move to Old Trafford

Arsenal and Liverpool also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? United are targeting the England international as they look to strengthen in midfield over the summer. The Athletic reports the 24-year-old would prefer to make the move to Old Trafford instead of Arsenal or Liverpool, who are both reported to be interested, should the Blues decide to sell him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount's contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2024 and the club may be open to letting him leave, though they would still have to come to an agreement with United over a transfer fee. It was reported this week that the Red Devils are planning a £55 million ($68m) bid for him, but that falls well short of the Blues' valuation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as head coach and the Argentine is said to want Mount to be part of his squad. However, the possibility of Mount staying beyond the summer may depend on him signing a new long-term contract, with negotiations dragging on since last year.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? The Chelsea academy graduate will not feature when the Blues meet United in the Premier League on Thursday because of a pelvic injury.