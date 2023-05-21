Can Manchester City continue their momentum and celebrate the league title at home with a win against Frank Lampard's Chelsea?

Can Manchester City celebrate their title with a win against Chelsea in the league as they prepare to win a historic treble this season?

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a massive 4-0 win against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Pep Guardiola's side managed to reach the finals of the Champions league and set up a clash against Inter Milan. Cityzens were crowned the champions last night after Arsenal fell short against Nottingham Forest. City have won each of their last three league games against Chelsea and will be hoping to make it four in a row and give their fans more of a reason to celebrate.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a disappointing draw against Nottingham Forest. The Blues are currently 12th in the table with 43 points from 35 games and will be hoping to turn a corner and end the season on a high. Chelsea have won just one of their last five league games. Their record agaisnt teams above them in the table has been nothing short of atrocious, failing to win any of the 14 games since the start of last season.

Man City vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

Man City XI (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Walker, Lewis, Laporte, Akanji; Phillips, Gomez; Mahrez, Palmer, Foden; Alvarez

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Fofana, Silva, Hall; Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Chalobah; Sterling, Havertz, Gallagher

Man City vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Man City and Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Man City will face Brighton and Brentford in their final two league games before two big finals against Manchester United and Inter Milan as they look to complete the treble.

Chelsea will be up against Manchester United and Newcastle United in the final two games as they look to end the season on a high.