Manchester City open talks with Chelsea over Mateo Kovacic transfer - and the Blues are willing to let him go

Manchester City are in talks to sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, who are prepared to sell him this summer.

City make move to sign Kovacic

Have spoken to midfielder's agent

Chelsea willing to sell him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League champions have already had encouraging talks with Kovacic's agent, says journalist Fabrizio Romano, suggesting a personal agreement is close. City still have to come to an agreement with Chelsea on a fee, but The Athletic add that the west Londoners have permitted the talks and there is a willingness to let him go.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kovacic is one of the players the London side are prepared to offload this summer as they look to cut away at their bloated squad. Kovacic has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and there is little chance of him being offered an extension.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City are not the only team interested in signing the Croatia international, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United previously touted as possible destinations. However, the midfielder's preference would be to join Pep Guardiola's side.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? City will hope to tie up a deal for Kovacic swiftly amid uncertainty surrounding Ilkay Gundogan's future at the Etihad Stadium. The Germany international has been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona with his contract running down.