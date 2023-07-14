Quiz: Only a Manchester City superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Nigel de Jong</li> <li>Gareth Barry</li> <li>James Milner</li> <li>Neil McNab</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Pablo Zabaleta</li> <li>Fernando</li> <li>Joleon Lescott</li> <li>Stephen Ireland</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Ali Benarbia</li> <li>Jeff Whitley</li> <li>Paul Ritchie</li> <li>Christian Negouai</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>David James</li> <li>Nicky Weaver</li> <li>Shay Given</li> <li>Joe Hart</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Michael Brown</li> <li>Ian Bishop</li> <li>Georgi Kinkladze</li> <li>Garry Flitcroft</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Samir Nasri</li> <li>David Silva</li> <li>Jesus Navas</li> <li>James Milner</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Micah Richards</li> <li>Nedum Onuoha</li> <li>Vincent Kompany </li> <li>Nicolas Otamendi</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Yaya Toure</li> <li>Kolo Toure</li> <li>Fernando</li> <li>Nicky Summerbee</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Shaun Wright-Phillips</li> <li>Nicolas Anelka</li> <li>Antoine Sibierski</li> <li>Steve Lomas</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Niall Quinn</li> <li>Uwe Rosler</li> <li>Dennis Tueart</li> <li>Shaun Goater </li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Aleksandar Kolarov</li> <li>Carlos Tevez</li> <li>Edin Dzeko</li> <li>Sergio Aguero</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Kit Summers</li> <li>Terry Phelan</li> <li>Richard Dunne</li> <li>Martin Demichelis</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Alan Oakes</li> <li>Bert Trautmann</li> <li>Francis Lee</li> <li>Colin Bell</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Kevin Horlock</li> <li>Sylvain Distin</li> <li>Gerard Wiekens</li> <li>Steve Howey</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is this?</h3> <ul> <li>Nicky Summerbee</li> <li>Mike Summerbee</li> <li>Neil Young</li> <li>Francis Lee</li> </ul> </section>