Manchester City confirm Aymeric Laporte exit as Spain defender seals move to Al-Nassr to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo - and is set to earn £400,000 per week!

Manchester City have confirmed that Aymeric Laporte has left the treble winners to move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

City confirm Laporte exit

Spain defender joins Al-Nassr

Laporte joined City from Athletic Club in 2018

WHAT HAPPENED? City have confirmed that Laporte is leaving the club after six trophy-laden seasons to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a permanent deal. The treble winners accepted a £23.5 million ($30m) fee from Al-Nassr, where Laporte will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, formerly of City's rivals Manchester United and Liverpool respectively. Laporte had already bid farewell to Man City fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporte joined City from Athletic Club in January 2018 for a then club record fee of £57m ($72m). He went on to play 180 matches for Pep Guardiola's side, hoisting 13 major trophies. However, he found himself on the fringes of the team last year, making only 24 appearances in all competitions as City won the treble. According to CBS, Laporte is set to earn an eye-watering salary of around £400,000 ($505,000) per week.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons. When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together," Laporte told City's official website. “I would like to thank the coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time in Manchester. I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Premier League champions visit Sheffield United in their next game on Sunday. Al-Nassr face Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.