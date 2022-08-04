The new kit features a blurred hoop design as a tribute to the Manchester worker bee

In contrast to their classic sky blue home shirt and red/black away kit, Man City has opted for a neon green third kit to give their shirt collection a bright new lease of life for the season. PUMA has launched it with the slogan 'play forever', as the shirt pays homage to a different form of play associated with Manchester - street art.

PUMA

The lime green main body is contrasted with black hoops that blur at the edges, which pay tribute to the Manchester worker bee. The bee has long become a symbol that is synonymous with the Mancunian character.

The City badge is teamed with the PUMA cat logo on the hoop in line with the upper chest to finish off the vibrant look.

Manchester City 2022-23 Third kit price & how to buy

The Manchester City 2022-23 away kit is available to buy from PUMA and the Official City shop.

Authentic Manchester City 2022-23 Third Shirt

PUMA

Get it from the City store for £100.00

Men's Manchester City 2022-23 Third Shirt

PUMA

Get it from the City store for £70.00

Women's Manchester City 2022-23 Third Shirt

PUMA

Get it from the City store for £70.00

Kids Manchester City 2022-23 Third Shirt

PUMA

Get it from the City store for £55.00

Shop the entire Manchester City 2022-23 third kit collection here.

