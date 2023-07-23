'I feared the worst' - Man Utd winger Amad Diallo gives injury update after being spotted on crutches following Arsenal friendly

Man Utd's Amad Diallo provides an injury update after being seen on crutches following the Arsenal friendly.

Amad Diallo sustains injury against Arsenal

Spotted on crutches post-match

Diallo reassures fans about injury severity

WHAT HAPPENED? During Manchester United's friendly against Arsenal, young winger Amad Diallo suffered an injury after a strong challenge from Arsenal's new signing, Jurrien Timber. The impact of the tackle left Diallo on crutches after the match, raising concerns about his fitness for the upcoming season.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Diallo took to Instagram and captioned his post "I feared the worst, ALHAMDOULILAH nothing serious 🙌🏾 back soon Inch’ALLAH."

THE GOSSIP: Diallo's future is still up in the air as his place in the squad is uncertain with the winger facing a lot of competition.

WHAT NEXT? United next faces off against League Two side Wrexham AFC as they continue their pre-season tour in the United States. However, Diallo will be very unlikely to participate for the rest of the pre-season considering there may be some severity to his injury despite the positive message.