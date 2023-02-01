Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Manchester United against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Manchester United will look to finish the job against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup second-leg semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag's men registered a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg tie at the City Ground last week and only a spectacular comeback by Forest can stop the Red Devils from setting up a meeting against either Southampton or Newcastle United at Wembley.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Date: February 1, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 2) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will showcase the Carabao Cup game between Man United and Nottingham Forest in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on Sky GO.

The game will also not be televised nor streamed in India.

Man Utd team news & squad

Christian Eriksen will be out for an "extended period" due to an ankle injury, with Fred expected to fill the void in the middle.

Ten Hag has confirmed that Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are available for Wednesday's game. Meanwhile, Scott McTominay has been ruled out by the United boss, as are the sidelined trio of Donny van de Beek, Axel Tuanzebe and Diogo Dalot.

Given the three-goal cushion, the likes of Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho could also see themselves starting.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Garnacho; Weghorst

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Butland Defenders Lindelof, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Fernandez Midfielders Fernandes, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri Forwards Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho, Weghorst

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

Morgan Gibbs-White injured his ankle in the first-leg loss, with the likes of Moussa Niakhate, Giulian Biancone, Taiwo Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards and Dean Henderson already missing out due to injury. Henderson would anyway be barred from facing his parent club.

Former United man Jesse Lingard will be available for selection, although it is likely that Emmanuel Dennis will start ahead of him.

Ryan Yates is a doubt after missing the first leg due to illness.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Mangala, Danilo, Freuler; Scarpa; Johnson, Dennis