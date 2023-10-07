Man Utd to trigger Victor Lindelof contract extension clause to avoid losing defender for free amid Juventus and AC Milan interest

Ritabrata Banerjee
Victor Lindelof Man Utd 2023-24Getty Images
Manchester UnitedV. LindelöfJuventusMilanPremier League

Manchester United are set to trigger a clause in Victor Lindelof's contract in order to extend his stay at the club by one more year.

  • United set to extend Lindelof's stay
  • Current contract expires in 2024
  • Two Italian giants interested in signing him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Swedish defender's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. In order to prevent the player from leaving for free next summer, United are set to trigger an extension clause in his contract in order to keep him at the club until 2025, according to the Daily Star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing the Swedish international and the Red Devils are hoping to get a transfer fee of around £15 million (€17m/$18m) if the player decides to leave in the future.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Erik ten Hag Man Utd 2023-24Getty

AllegriGetty Images

Stefano Pioli 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT? Erik ten Hag's side will next face Sheffield United in a Premier League clash after the international break on October 21.

Can any of these strikers challenge Erling Haaland for the PL Golden Boot?

0 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Can any of these strikers challenge Erling Haaland for the PL Golden Boot?

  • 0%No
  • 0%Alexander Isak of Newcastle
  • 0%Son Heung-min of Tottenham
  • 0%Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal
  • 0%Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
  • 0%Other
0 Votes

Editors' Picks