How to watch today's Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will conclude his four-game interim charge at Manchester United when Leicester City make the trip to Old Trafford for a Premier League tie on Sunday.

The Dutchman maintained an unbeaten run (W2 D1) after Thursday's 2-0 victory over PAOK in the Europa League, while the Foxes managed a 1-1 league draw with Ipswich Town last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester United vs Leicester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Amad Diallo emerges as a doubt after picking up a knock following his brace against PAOK, while Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro are sure to miss out through their respective concerns.

Marcus Rashford can benefit if Diallo is not passed fit, with Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt also expecting recalls ahead of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Ugarte; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Leicester City team news

It has to be seen if Patson Daka is able to mark his return after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, with Hamza Choudhury also nearing a full recovery from a shoulder injury, while Jakub Stolarczyk remains sidelined with an ankle issue.

Jordan Ayew will be competing for a place in attack with Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi, as Jamie Vardy continues to feature at the tip.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen; Soumare, Winks; Fatawu, Buonanotte, Ayew; Vardy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Iversen, Ward Defenders: Faes, Coady, Okoli, Kristiansen, Pereira, Vestergaard, Justin, Thomas Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, El Khannouss, Skipp, Soumare, Golding, Alves, Buonanotte Forwards: Ayew, Daka, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Edouard, McAteer, De Cordova-Reid

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Leicester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 30, 2024 Manchester United 5-2 Leicester City Carabao Cup February 19, 2023 Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City Premier League September 1, 2022 Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United Premier League April 2, 2022 Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City Premier League October 16, 2021 Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United Premier League

Useful links